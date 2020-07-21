Cricket Cricket Fate of Women’s World Cup to be decided in the next two weeks - NZC chairman Possible travel restrictions in February and March, 2021, could pose a logistical challenge, says Greg Barclays. PTI Wellington 21 July, 2020 11:38 IST The last edition of the Women’s World Cup was held in 2017. - Getty Images PTI Wellington 21 July, 2020 11:38 IST New Zealand Cricket chairman Greg Barclay has said that a decision on the fate of the 2021 Women’s World Cup will be taken in the next two weeks. Barclay’s comments came after the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday said the event - scheduled to be held from 6 February to 7 March, 2021 - was on schedule despite the COVID-19 threat.The ICC was forced to postpone the men’s T20 World Cup in Australia, which was to scheduled be held in October-November.“The decision [about the ODI World Cup] will be made in the next two weeks,” Barclay told Radio New Zealand. “Because if there is a need to postpone that event then obviously we need to know that sooner rather than later and likewise if it is to go ahead then we need to make a final decision so that we can throw all the resources necessary to run a first-class world event in February.”ALSO READ | T20 WC cancellation opens window for IPL 2020Though New Zealand is among the countries least affected by COVID-19, possible travel restrictions there and around the world could pose a logistical challenge.“How do you get teams travelling around the world, they’ve got to hub through other countries and what are the implications of that?” Barclay wondered. “Then getting them through the quarantine restrictions that may be in place and of course all of that comes with a cost and so there are budgetary implications heading into February [but] all of that is surmountable,” he added. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos