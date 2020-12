Women’s World Cup 2022: Full schedule, dates, venues and timetable

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the 2022 Women's World Cup to be held in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3.

The Basin Reserve in Wellington and the Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host the semi-finals with the latter also set to to host the final under lights on April 3, 2021. Earlier this year, the Women's ODI World Cup was postponed until 2022 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

An opening match at Tauranga’s Bay Oval and a final under lights at Hagley Oval are two of the highlights of a 31-match schedule announced by ICC. Eight of the world’s best teams will go head-to-head in six host cities across Aotearoa: Auckland, Tauranga, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch, and Dunedin.

New Zealand, Australia, England, South Africa and India have qualified for the World Cup. The three remaining teams will emerge from the ICC qualifying tournament which is confirmed to take place 26 June – 10 July 2021 in Sri Lanka.

The eight-team round-robin format will see all teams play each other, with the top four teams qualifying for semi-finals.

Here's the complete schedule of the 2022 Women's World Cup