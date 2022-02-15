Women's World Cup winner to pocket USD 1.32 million, double of 2017 edition

The winner of the upcoming ICC women's World Cup in New Zealand will pocket a cash prize of USD 1.32 million, double the amount awarded to the winner of the 2017 edition in England.

The overall prize money pot has also seen an increase of 75 per cent, with the eight teams taking home a share of USD 3.5 million, which is USD 1.5 million more than the previous edition, the ICC said on Tuesday.

The runner-up will take home USD 600,000, which is USD 270,000 more than India was awarded in 2017 for finishing second best.

The two losing semifinalists will earn USD 300,000 each, while the four teams who exit at the group stages will be awarded USD 70,000 -- up from the USD 30,000 prize from the previous edition.

Every group stage win will also earn the teams a reward of USD 25,000 per victory from a total pot of USD 700,000.

The prize money between the 2013 and the 2017 edition witnessed a tenfold increase, going up from USD 200,000 to USD 2 million.

England, which became the champion at home, took home USD 660,000 after beating India by nine runs to claim its fourth title.

The Women's World Cup will go ahead as planned in March and April. England will begin the defence of the title against Australia in Hamilton on March 5.