Afghanistan secured automatic qualification for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 after its second One-Day International against Sri Lanka was abandoned due to rain in Pallekele on Sunday.

The teams shared five points each, which took Afghanistan’s World Cup Super League tally to 115 points on seventh position. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka languishes on 10th position with just 67 points.

What is World Cup Super League?

The World Cup Super League is a 13-team ODI competition which serves as a qualifier tournament for the 2023 ODI World Cup scheduled to be held in India. The participants include the 12 Full Member nations and Netherlands, which earned its spot in the tournament after winning the ICC World Cricket League Championship in 2017.

What is the format of World Cup Super League?

The tournament, designed to add context to bilateral ODI matches and series, is played over a two-year cycle. Each team plays three matches against eight different teams in a total of 24 games. These include four home and four away series.

Which teams in Super League qualify for 2023 World Cup?

The top eight teams in the World Cup Super League points table earn direct qualification for the 2023 World Cup. The bottom five will have to play a qualifying tournament with Associate Member nations with two World Cup 2023 spots up for grabs. By virtue of being host, India has already qualified for the quadrennial event.

Sri Lanka and South Africa find themselves outside the top eight in the standings and will need to step up in the coming months to secure direct qualification. The Lankans have four matches left to try and break into the top eight. Meanwhile, South Africa is 11th on the table with 59 points from 16 matches.

What is the points system used for World Cup Super League?

A win gives 10 points, a tie/no result five points and there are no points awarded for a defeat. However, points can be deducted for slow over-rates. Thus, while Afghanistan has qualified for the World Cup, it could still slip below the top eight if it is docked points for over-rate infractions.

Why are some ODI matches not part of World Cup Super League?

The World Cup Super League operates within the framework of the Future Tours Programme (FTP) - an international schedule of series and tours decided by the different cricket boards. Two boards can agree to play a bilateral series which isn’t part of the Super League. Furthermore, two teams could play three or more matches in a bilateral series but only three of those, decided prior to the series, will yield Super League points.

World Cup Super League Points Table

Team Matches Won Lost N/R Points India 20 13 6 1 134 England 18 12 5 1 125 New Zealand 17 12 4 1 125 Australia 18 12 6 0 120 Bangladesh 18 12 6 0 120 Pakistan 18 12 6 0 120 Afghanistan 14 11 2 1 115 West Indies 24 9 15 0 88 Ireland 21 6 13 2 68 Sri Lanka 20 6 12 2 67 South Africa 16 5 9 2 59 Zimbabwe 21 4 16 1 45 Netherlands 19 2 16 1 25

(Points table updates after Afghanistan vs Sri Lank second ODI on November 27, 2022)