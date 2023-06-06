Magazine

World Test Championship Final 2023 - Australia: Road to final; most runs and wickets

WTC Final 2023: Usman Khawaja was top-scorer, accumulating 1608 runs with an average of 69.91, while Nathan Lyon led the wicket taking charts with 83 scalps in 32 innings at an average of 26.97.

Published : Jun 06, 2023 13:09 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Australia batter Usman Khawaja was top-scorer in the WTC cycle, accumulating 1608 runs with an average of 69.91
Australia batter Usman Khawaja was top-scorer in the WTC cycle, accumulating 1608 runs with an average of 69.91 | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI
infoIcon

Australia batter Usman Khawaja was top-scorer in the WTC cycle, accumulating 1608 runs with an average of 69.91 | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

A victory in the third Test against India at the Holkar stadium in Indore during the Border-Gavaskar trophy cemented Australia’s place in the final of the second cycle of the World Test Championship. 

Their campaign started off on a resounding note, a 4-0 thrashing of England in the Ashes down under, with the Aussies a wicket away in the Sydney Test from making it a clean rout. 

ALSO READ
WTC Final 2023: Boland to play against India, confirms captain Cummins

A series win in the flat pitches of Pakistan and a 1-1 draw away at Sri Lanka helped them accumulate points from the tough Asian leg of the cycle. Comfortable wins over West Indian South Africa at home put Kangaroos in a good position with regard to the overall points table with qualification sealed despite the loss in the series in India.

Top 5 Australian batters in WTC 2021-23

Usman Khawaja had a tournament to remember during the 2021-23 WTC cycle, ending up as Australia’s top scorer. Khawaja managed to shake away his home-track bully image, scoring plenty in the subcontinent and accumulating 1608 runs with an average of 69.91.

World’s number one ranked Test batter Marnus Labuschagne followed him in second place in the list with 1509 runs in 33 innings. Steve Smith and Travis Head were the other highest run-getters for the Aussies.

Player Inns Runs HS Ave 100s 50s
UT Khawaja 28 1608 195* 69.91 6 7
M Labuschagne 33 1509 204 53.89 5 5
SPD Smith 30 1252 200* 50.08 3 6
TM Head 26 1208 175 52.52 3 6
D Warner 28 847 200 31.37 1 4

Top 5 Australian bowlers in WTC 2021-23

Ace-spinner Nathan Lyon led the wicket-taking charts for Australia in this edition of the WTC with 83 scalps in 32 innings at an average of 26.97. Captain Pat Cummins stood second with 53 wickets in seven less innings at an average of 21.22.

Michell Starc managed 51 wickets in 30 innings at an average of 27.27 with Scott Boland fourth with 28 wickets in 13 innings at an impressive average of 13.42.

Player Inns Wkts BBI Ave 5wi
NM Lyon 32 83 8/64 26.97 5
PJ Cummins 25 53 5/38 21.22 3
MA Starc 30 51 4/33 27.27 -
SM Boland 13 28 6/7 13.42 1
C Green 24 23 5/27 29.17 1

