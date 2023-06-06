Magazine

WTC Final 2023, India: Road to final, best performers, most runs and wickets

Cheteshwar Pujara aggregated the most runs for the team in the current cycle scoring 887 runs in 30 innings while R Ashwin led the wickets tally with 61 wickets in 26 innings at an average of 19.67.

Published : Jun 06, 2023 14:59 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin and Cheteshwar Pujara were India’s top performers in the 2021-23 cycle of the WTC.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin and Cheteshwar Pujara were India's top performers in the 2021-23 cycle of the WTC. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin and Cheteshwar Pujara were India’s top performers in the 2021-23 cycle of the WTC. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India booked its place in the final of the 2021-23 cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) after a 2-1 series win against eventual table-toppers Australia at home.

The cycle began with a 2-2 series away at England in 2021, which India led before the covid-inflicted break, with England squaring the series with a win in the last test held in July 2022. 

WTC Final 2023: Oval pitch report; India, Australia playing record; key stats

Series wins against New Zealand and Sri Lanka at home as well as Bangladesh away was interspersed by a series defeat at South Africa. India needed a series win against the Aussies to qualify for the finals, doing so with a 2-1 scoreline. 

Top 5 Indian batters in WTC 2021-23

Cheteshwar Pujara aggregated the most runs for the team in the current cycle scoring 887 runs in 30 innings with a century and six fifties. Virat Kolhi’s 186 against Australia in the fourth test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) in Ahmedabad propelled him to second in the list with 2021-22 BGT hero Rishabh Pant third scoring 868, a run behind the former captain.

Player Inns Runs HS 100s 50s
CA Pujara 30 887 102* 1 6
V Kohli 28 869 186 1 3
RR Pant 21 868 146 2 5
RG Sharma 17 700 127 2 2
RA Jadeja 19 673 175 2 3

Top 5 Indian bowlers in WTC 2021-23

Among the bowlers, ace-spinner R Ashwin led the wickets tally with 61 wickets in 26 innings at an average of 19.67. Jasprit Bumrah occupied second place with 45 wickets in 19 innings at a similar average. Jadeja, who had the fifth most runs for the team also managed the third most wickets with 43. Pacers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj were fourth and fifth, tallying 41 and 31 wickets respectively.

Player Inns Wkts BBI Ave 5wi
R Ashwin 26 61 6/91 19.67 2
JJ Bumrah 19 45 5/24 19.73 3
RA Jadeja 23 43 7/42 23.23 3
M Shami 23 41 5/44 27.12 1
M Siraj 23 31 4/32 32.86 -

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
