WTC final: Yashasvi Jaiswal to join Indian team as a standby 

Yashasvi Jaiswal is set to join the Indian team in England as a standby player for next month’s World Test Championship final.

The young battery’s barnstorming form in domestic cricket and in this edition of the Indian Premier League allowed the national selectors to consider him as a replacement for Ruturaj Gaikwad, who will be missing out on the tour due to his wedding.

Also Read We will go ahead with India vs Afghanistan series before World Cup: BCCI secretary Jay Shah

The Mumbai-based Jaiswal started off the domestic eason with two consecutive double centuries in the Duleep Trophy, followed it up with 203 off 154 deliveries against Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and ended the season with another double ton - this time, against Madhya Pradesh in the Irani Cup. And, in between those doubles, there came quite a few hundreds.

While he enjoyed the run feast in the domestictournaments, Jaiswal managed to carry forward that golden run to the Indian Premier League as well. Featuring in his fourth season with Rajasthan Royals, the youngster started off the tournament with three half-centuries before hammering a 62-ball-124 against Mumbai Indians.

Becoming one of the most successful batters in the tournament, Jaiswal amassed 625 runs, at an average of 48.08.

And now, in the absence of Gaikwad, Jaiswal has been asked to start preparing with the red ball and he is likely to travel to England with other members of the Indian team after the IPL final.

India plays Australia in the WTC final at The Oval from June 7.