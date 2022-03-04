BCCI committee expected to discuss Wriddhiman Saha issue on Saturday

The three-member committee formed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to look into Wriddhiman Saha’s allegations of a journalist intimidating him is likely to meet on Saturday to discuss the future course of action.

The committee comprises BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla, treasurer Arun Dhumal and apex council member Prabhtej Bhatia. “The committee will investigate the matter in detail and look into all the aspects before taking a call on the future course of action,” a source said.

A couple of weeks ago, Saha put out screenshots on Twitter alleging that a ‘respected’ journalist was intimidating him for an interview. Several former cricketers such as Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Venkatesh Prasad and Irfan Pathan backed Saha and requested him to reveal the identity.

READ| Ganguly: Someone of Virat's calibre will get a hundred soon

Saha later put out a tweet saying that he wouldn’t reveal the name as he does not want to harm the journalist’s career. However, the BCCI top brass got in touch with Saha, a centrally contracted cricketer, and decided to constitute a three-member committee to investigate the matter.

After being ignored for the Sri Lanka tour, Saha had revealed that coach Rahul Dravid had told him in South Africa that he was no longer in the scheme of things and even indicated that he may take any decision if he wants to.

The wicketkeeper-batter also revealed how Chetan Sharma, the chairman of the national selection committee, told him that they were not considering him anymore.

BCCI treasurer Dhumal had told PTI that since the stumper-batter is a centrally-contracted cricketer, the Board might ask Saha on his comments on the selection matters.

Recently, Saha was pushed down to Group C of the BCCI central contract list.