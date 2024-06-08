Wriddhiman Saha returns to Bengal for domestic season

Wriddhiman Saha returned to Bengal for the upcoming domestic season and will also feature in the inaugural Bengal T20 Pro League for Rashmi Medinipur Wizards as a replacement to Abhimanyu Easwaran.
The veteran 39-year-old batter had played for Tripura for the last two domestic seasons. He took a No Objective Certificate (NOC) from the Tripura Cricket Association and decided to play for Bengal.
President of the Cricket Association of Bengal, Snehasish Ganguly, said, “We are very happy to have Wriddhiman back in Bengal. Also, his interest in playing at the Bengal Pro T20 League will add more glamour to the League”.
CAB decided to include Wriddhiman as a replacement Marque player in place of an injured Abhimanyu for the in Bengal T20 Pro League.
