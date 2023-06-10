WTC Final: What is the highest Test score successfully chased and highest fourth-innings total at the Oval?

The second ICC World Test Championship Final is poised for an interesting finish with Australia maintaining command over India ahead of the final two days of play at the Kennington Oval in London.
India, which conceded 469 runs to Australia in the first-innings, braved a top-order collapse to put up 296 runs in reply after fifties from Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur. While it managed to avoid the follow-on, India conceded a 173-run lead to Australia.
Pat Cummins’ men then added 123 for the loss of four wickets before stumps on Day 3. With a 296-run lead, Australia is in pole position to secure its first WTC title.
BLOG: IND vs AUS WTC FINAL LIVE SCORE, DAY 4 - LATEST UPDATES
Rohit Sharma and Co. will require to break a 121-year-record set by England for the highest successful chase in a Test match at the Oval. England recorded a 263-run chase by one wicket in the Ashes in 1902. It is only one of two 250-plus scores in the fourth innings resulting in a win at the ground, the other being West Indies 255 for two against England in 1963.
Only 13 teams (innings) have managed to record over 250 runs in the last innings at the Oval. However, India can take inspiration from its spirited effort in 1979 where it recorded the highest fourth-innings score at the ground. Led by Sunil Gavaskar’s epochal 221, India came close to chasing down a 438-run total but fell short by just nine runs at 429 for eight before the game ended in a draw.
India is also the only team to score two 300-plus totals at the venue, having managed a 345-run total in a defeat to England in 2018 during a 464-run chase.
Highest Successful Test Run-Chases at the Oval
- 263/9 - England v Australia, 1902
- 255/2 - West Indies v England, 1963
- 242/5 - Australia v England, 1972
- 226/2 - West Indies v England, 1988
- 205/2 - England v South Africa, 1994
Highest Fourth-Innings Team Scores at the Oval
- 429/8 - India v England, 1979 (Target: 438) - Result: Draw
- 423/7 - South Africa v England, 1947 (Target: 451) - Result: Draw
- 369/6 - England v India, 2007 (Target: 500) - Result: Draw
- 348 - Australia v England, 2009 (Target: 646) - Result: Lost
- 345 - India v England, 2018 (Target: 464) - Result: Lost
Latest on Sportstar
- WTC Final: What is the highest Test score successfully chased and highest fourth-innings total at the Oval?
- WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 4: Labuschagne, Green in India’s way at Oval today; Australia leads by 296
- Chennaiyin FC part ways with head coach Thomas Brdaric
- Could have scored more goals: Stimac after India’s Intercontinental Cup win against Lebanon
- WTC Final HIGHLIGHTS, IND vs AUS Day 3: Australia 123/4 (44 overs); Labuschagne, Green extend lead to 296 runs
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE