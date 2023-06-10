Magazine

WTC Final: What is the highest Test score successfully chased and highest fourth-innings total at the Oval?

WTC Final, IND vs AUS: While India is the only visiting team to score two 300-plus totals in the fourth-innings at the Oval, it will need to record the highest successful chase at the venue to win the World Test Championship.

Published : Jun 10, 2023 13:32 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Rohit Sharma and Co. will need to break the record for the highest successful chase at the Oval to win the WTC final against Australia.
Rohit Sharma and Co. will need to break the record for the highest successful chase at the Oval to win the WTC final against Australia. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Rohit Sharma and Co. will need to break the record for the highest successful chase at the Oval to win the WTC final against Australia. | Photo Credit: AP

The second ICC World Test Championship Final is poised for an interesting finish with Australia maintaining command over India ahead of the final two days of play at the Kennington Oval in London.

India, which conceded 469 runs to Australia in the first-innings, braved a top-order collapse to put up 296 runs in reply after fifties from Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur. While it managed to avoid the follow-on, India conceded a 173-run lead to Australia.

Pat Cummins’ men then added 123 for the loss of four wickets before stumps on Day 3. With a 296-run lead, Australia is in pole position to secure its first WTC title.

BLOG: IND vs AUS WTC FINAL LIVE SCORE, DAY 4 - LATEST UPDATES

Rohit Sharma and Co. will require to break a 121-year-record set by England for the highest successful chase in a Test match at the Oval. England recorded a 263-run chase by one wicket in the Ashes in 1902. It is only one of two 250-plus scores in the fourth innings resulting in a win at the ground, the other being West Indies 255 for two against England in 1963.

Only 13 teams (innings) have managed to record over 250 runs in the last innings at the Oval. However, India can take inspiration from its spirited effort in 1979 where it recorded the highest fourth-innings score at the ground. Led by Sunil Gavaskar’s epochal 221, India came close to chasing down a 438-run total but fell short by just nine runs at 429 for eight before the game ended in a draw.

India is also the only team to score two 300-plus totals at the venue, having managed a 345-run total in a defeat to England in 2018 during a 464-run chase.

Highest Successful Test Run-Chases at the Oval

  • 263/9 - England v Australia, 1902
  • 255/2 - West Indies v England, 1963
  • 242/5 - Australia v England, 1972
  • 226/2 - West Indies v England, 1988
  • 205/2 - England v South Africa, 1994

Highest Fourth-Innings Team Scores at the Oval

  • 429/8 - India v England, 1979 (Target: 438) - Result: Draw
  • 423/7 - South Africa v England, 1947 (Target: 451) - Result: Draw
  • 369/6 - England v India, 2007 (Target: 500) - Result: Draw
  • 348 - Australia v England, 2009 (Target: 646) - Result: Lost
  • 345 - India v England, 2018 (Target: 464) - Result: Lost

