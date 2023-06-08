Steve Smith smashed his 31st Test hundred on the second day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India at the Oval on Thursday.
He is now one century behind Steve Waugh in the list of players with the most Test centuries for Australia. Ricky Ponting leads the way with 41 Test tons.
LIVE BLOG: IND VS AUS WTC FINAL - DAY 2
This was also his ninth Test hundred against India, equalling the record held by Joe Root for most centuries in Tests against India.
With seven centuries, Smith is now second behind Sir Don Bradman (11) in the list of centuries by visiting batters in England.
Smith has an admirable record at the Oval, scoring three centuries in six innings. Only Bradman has scored more centuries at a single venue in England - four at Headingley.
Smith followed his teammate Travis Head in scoring a century in the final of the WTC. The two batters forged a partnership of more than 250 runs after Australia fell to 76 for three, following the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne.
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs AUS LIVE Score, WTC Final Day 2: Australia 367/4 (92 overs) - Siraj removes Head on 163; Green joins Smith
- WTC Final 2023: Smith-Head create record partnership at Oval
- WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Steve Smith hits 31st Test hundred, equals Joe Root’s record for most tons against India
- FIFPRO warns players against signing for Egyptian clubs
- Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023: India seals semifinal berth with 11-0 win over Chinese Taipei
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE