On this day: India beats England to lift Champions Trophy in UK

It has been eight years since India won an ICC tournament. And it is a coincidence that the anniversary of the grand Champions Trophy victory clashed with the final day of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand in Southampton.

Even on June 23, 2013, there was rain. And the 50-over game ended up being played in the Twenty20 format in Birmingham.

Sent into bat, India could not handle the swinging medium pace of Ravi Bopara (3/20). Mahendra Singh Dhoni's side finished at 129/7; Virat Kohli's 43 off 34 was the guiding light.

But the Indian spinning duo of R. Ashwin (2/15) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/24) sprung a surprise by breaking the English middle-order. Ishant Sharma (2/36) hit the final nail in the coffin by removing Eoin Morgan (33 off 30) and Bopara (30 off 25).

Jadeja also contributed with the bat, scoring a crucial 33 not out off 25 balls, and was adjudged the player of the match.

England finished at 124/7, losing the final by five runs.

By winning the title, Dhoni completed his treble of victories as captain – the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 in South Africa, the ICC 2011 World Cup in the sub-continent and the Champions Trophy in the United Kingdom.

There is plenty of inspiration for the Indian players who are currently grinding out the WTC final.