WTC final, Southampton, 4th day: Play abandoned due to rain

The fourth day of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand in Southampton was washed out without a ball being bowled.

Only 141.1 overs have been bowled in the match so far, with rain washing out the entire opening day's play on Friday and interrupting play over the weekend.

HIGHLIGHTS| India vs New Zealand WTC Final: Day 4 called off due to rain

New Zealand will resume on 101-2, having bowled out India for 217 to take the upper hand.

Captain Kane Williamson, batting on 12, and Ross Taylor, who is yet to score, will be looking to push for a significant first-innings lead when play starts.

The weather-hit match in southern England has a reserve day to make up for lost time.