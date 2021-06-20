Kyle Jamieson: We are pretty content with the players we have selected for this game

Kyle Jamieson was the most economical bowler for New Zealand in a rain-interrupted second day of the World Test Championship final. With an economy rate of 1.00, the tall fast bowler gave away just 14 runs in as many overs and also got the important wicket of Rohit Sharma.

While intermittent drizzle and bad light meant only 64.4 overs could be bowled, Jamieson was happy with how he controlled the situation on the field. “It’s obviously pretty crucial to try to keep the ball in reasonable areas for long periods, and those runs are there, but it was just good to halt the momentum a little bit. How we did that as a bowling unit throughout the day after they started pretty well, was pleasing and it kept things in the balance very nicely,” Jamieson said on Saturday.

Vikram Rathour: Rohit and Gill started pretty well in challenging conditions

India has two spinners in the playing XI - Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja - while New Zealand has fielded an all-pace attack. Jamieson said that the Kiwis weren't ruing the team combination.

“I think we are pretty content with the players we have selected for this game. We have only seen 60 overs (64.4 overs) of play, and I don’t think there was any error made there. All the guys who bowled today offered a huge amount and were able to let the ball do the talking,” Jamieson said.

Soon after New Zealand left out spinner Ajaz Patel for the final, Australian spin legend Shane Warne expressed his disappointment on social media, saying that Kane Williamson’s side may have missed a trick as the wicket would spin later with the footmarks already developing.

However, New Zealand pacers have made their presence felt so far, and Jamieson hopes to keep the momentum going. “It was a very good day of Test cricket. It’s probably pretty even at the moment. The disruptions didn’t help the momentum we were trying to get and that we had at periods of time,” he said.

After the opening stand of 62 between Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma, India lost three wickets for 26 runs before a second key partnership between Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane steadied the ship. “We know they are a quality line-up from one to 11, and there is a reason why they have been one of the top teams in the world for a very long time. As a unit, it was about keeping the ball in the right areas for long periods, and I think we were able to do that for the most part today. We’ll certainly take a lot of confidence out of that moving into tomorrow,” Jamieson said.