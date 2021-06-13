Pujara says New Zealand will have advantage in WTC final

Cheteshwar Pujara says New Zealand will have an advantage going into the World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton after featuring in a two-match Test series against England.

While New Zealand beat England 1-0 in a two-match series, Team India is warming up with intra-squad games.

"They will obviously have the advantage having played two Test matches before the final but when it comes to the final we will give our best and we know that our team has the potential to do well and win the championship," Pujara told bcci.tv.

"So we are not worried about that, we will try and focus on these 10 to 12 days which we have for preparation. We are also going to play a practice game and we will try and make the most of what we have. If we utilise these days well, I feel that our team will be up for the final."

Fickle weather

Pujara also said that adjusting to the fickle England weather is a big challenge for the players.

"Playing in different conditions in a single day here is the most challenging part for a batsman because if it rains you go off the field and then suddenly it stops raining and you start again.

"So there are breaks in between and this is where you need to understand and accept the challenge. Mentally you have to be strong, your concentration needs to be up to the mark."

Pujara, who has scored 6244 runs in 85 Tests, said reaching the WTC final is a special achievement for the Indian team.

"Personally it means a lot to me because I am playing this one format and this is the most challenging format in cricket. We have worked really hard as a team for a period of time to reach here.

"So, I am sure all the guys are looking forward to the final and winning this final will mean a lot to us. But even to reach the final the team has worked really hard for two years."