Cricket Cricket WTC Final India vs New Zealand: Two fans evicted for misconduct Two spectators at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton were ejected for allegedly hurling racist abuse at Ross Taylor on the fifth day of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand. Team Sportstar 23 June, 2021 00:14 IST File Picture: Two spectators at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton were ejected for allegedly hurling racist abuse at Ross Taylor. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 23 June, 2021 00:14 IST Two spectators at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton were ejected for allegedly hurling racist abuse at Ross Taylor on the fifth day of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand.The incident was brought to the notice of the International Cricket Council (ICC) by a fan on Twitter. HIGHLIGHTS| India vs New Zealand WTC Final Test, Day 5: IND 64/2 at stumps; Kohli, Pujara extend lead to 32 After stumps on Wednesday, Tim Southee was asked if the New Zealand players were aware of the incident. "We did not know about it. We did not know what was happening off the field," he said.