WTC Final playing conditions announced: India, New Zealand to be joint winners in case of draw or tie

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced the playing conditions for the final of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship.

India will take on New Zealand in the WTC final at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from June 18. Both teams will be declared joint-winners in case of a draw or tie.

The Test will have an extra day (June 23) set aside to make up for any lost time during the regular days of the final.

Hadlee says face of world cricket would be different without India's presence

The ICC also announced these below mentioned changes.