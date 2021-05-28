Cricket Cricket WTC Final playing conditions announced: India, New Zealand to be joint winners in case of draw or tie India will take on New Zealand in the WTC final at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from June 18. The ICC announced the WTC final playing conditions on Friday. Team Sportstar 28 May, 2021 11:09 IST The WTC final between India and New Zealand, which will be played at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton from June 18-22, will have joint-winners in case of a draw or tie. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 28 May, 2021 11:09 IST The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced the playing conditions for the final of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship.India will take on New Zealand in the WTC final at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from June 18. Both teams will be declared joint-winners in case of a draw or tie.The Test will have an extra day (June 23) set aside to make up for any lost time during the regular days of the final. Hadlee says face of world cricket would be different without India's presence The ICC also announced these below mentioned changes.The match will be played using Grade 1 Dukes cricket balls.The final will also see the implementation of the following changes to international playing conditions that came into effect with the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka:Short Runs – The Third Umpire will automatically review any call of a ‘short run’ by the On-field Umpire and communicate the decision to the On-field Umpire prior to the next ball being bowled.Player Reviews – The fielding captain or the dismissed batsman may confirm with the Umpire whether a genuine attempt has been made to play the ball prior to deciding whether to initiate a player review for LBW.DRS Reviews – For LBW reviews, the height margin of the Wicket Zone has been lifted to the top of the stumps to ensure the same Umpire’s Call margin around the stumps for both height and width. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.