WTC Final: Shardul Thakur slams third consecutive Test fifty at Oval, equals Bradman and Border

WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Shardul who slammed two consecutive fifties at the Oval in 2021, became only the third batter after Don Bradman and Allan Border to record three consecutive fifties at the venue.

Published : Jun 09, 2023 18:29 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Shardul Thakur in action.
Shardul Thakur in action. | Photo Credit: AFP
Shardul Thakur in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

Shardul Thakur slammed his third consecutive half-century at the Oval during the World Test Championship final against Australia on Friday.

Walking in at number seven, Shardul slammed a stroke-filled fifty off 108 balls after facing a barrage of short-ball blows to the body from the Australia pacers. He fell on 51 off the very next ball from Australia captain Pat Cummins before India was bowled out for 296, conceding a 173-run first-innings lead.

BLOG: IND vs AUS WTC FINAL LIVE SCORE, DAY 3 - LATEST UPDATES

Interestingly, Shardul who slammed two consecutive fifties against England at the Oval in 2021, became only the third batter after Don Bradman (1930-34) and Allan Border (1985-89) to record three consecutive fifties at the venue.

Shardul is also the only batter to record as many fifty-plus scores batting at number seven or lower in England since the commencement of the WTC in 2019.

The Mumbai batter has scored all four of his Test centuries in overseas conditions, his first being in the iconic Gabba Test against Australia in January 2021.

ICC World Test Championship /

Shardul Thakur /

India vs Australia

