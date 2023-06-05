Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WTC finals should be played around the world for event to be truly global, says Gavaskar

While Southampton hosted the inaugural WTC final, the latest edition will happen at the Oval, between India and Australia, from June 7. 

Published : Jun 05, 2023 19:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: India’s Shardul Thakur during practice at The Oval.
File Photo: India’s Shardul Thakur during practice at The Oval. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

File Photo: India’s Shardul Thakur during practice at The Oval. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar opined that the World Test Championship final needs to be played around the world for the event to be truly global.

Writing for  Sportstar, Gavaskar said, “The World Test Championship final is a great idea to make every Test match relevant, but for it to really be called the World Test Final, the venue needs to be around the world and not just one country, which does not even figure in the final.”

ALSO READ
Australia’s Smith wary of following Warner’s retirement plan

While Southampton hosted the inaugural WTC final, the latest edition will happen at the Oval, between India and Australia, from June 7. 

The former Indian opener also highlighted the impact of weather on the marquee event, with the first WTC final between India and New Zealand affected by rain. “There are many countries where the weather is good at this time of the year, and the final can be played there.”

Related Topics

World Test Championship final /

India /

Australia /

WTC final 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Smith slightly concerned about future of Test cricket ahead of WTC final
    PTI
  2. WTC finals should be played around the world for event to be truly global, says Gavaskar
    Team Sportstar
  3. Haddad Maia beats Sorribes Tormo in third-longest women’s match at French Open
    AFP,Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma in England - Bittersweet tale eyeing another chapter in WTC Final
    Lalith Kalidas
  5. Sunil Gavaskar: WTC final venue should be around the world instead of just one country
    Sunil Gavaskar
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. WTC finals should be played around the world for event to be truly global, says Gavaskar
    Team Sportstar
  2. Smith slightly concerned about future of Test cricket ahead of WTC final
    PTI
  3. IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma in England - Bittersweet tale eyeing another chapter in WTC Final
    Lalith Kalidas
  4. Australia’s Smith wary of following Warner’s retirement plan
    AFP
  5. England may rejig attack in Leach’s absence, says Atherton
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Smith slightly concerned about future of Test cricket ahead of WTC final
    PTI
  2. WTC finals should be played around the world for event to be truly global, says Gavaskar
    Team Sportstar
  3. Haddad Maia beats Sorribes Tormo in third-longest women’s match at French Open
    AFP,Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma in England - Bittersweet tale eyeing another chapter in WTC Final
    Lalith Kalidas
  5. Sunil Gavaskar: WTC final venue should be around the world instead of just one country
    Sunil Gavaskar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment