WTC finals should be played around the world for event to be truly global, says Gavaskar

Published : Jun 05, 2023 19:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar opined that the World Test Championship final needs to be played around the world for the event to be truly global.

Writing for Sportstar, Gavaskar said, “The World Test Championship final is a great idea to make every Test match relevant, but for it to really be called the World Test Final, the venue needs to be around the world and not just one country, which does not even figure in the final.”

While Southampton hosted the inaugural WTC final, the latest edition will happen at the Oval, between India and Australia, from June 7.

The former Indian opener also highlighted the impact of weather on the marquee event, with the first WTC final between India and New Zealand affected by rain. “There are many countries where the weather is good at this time of the year, and the final can be played there.”