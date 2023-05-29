WTC Final, AUS vs IND: Chris Gaffaney, Richard Illingworth named as on-field umpires

The International Cricket Council announced the match officials for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final to be played between Australia and India at The Oval from 7-11 June.

Chris Gaffaney of New Zealand and Richard Illingworth of England have been named as the on-field umpires for the WTC Final, which has June 12 earmarked as a reserve day to make up for any lost time during the scheduled five days of play.

Gaffaney, 48, will be standing in his 49 th Test match while it will be the 64 th Test for 59-year-old Illingworth. Two years ago, Illingworth stood in the first WTC Final that New Zealand won with an eight-wicket victory over India in Southampton.

Another England umpire, Richard Kettleborough, will also be officiating in a second successive WTC Final, once again appointed as the TV umpire. Kumar Dharmasena of Sri Lanka will be the fourth umpire.

Richie Richardson of the West Indies will be the match referee.