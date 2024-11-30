WTC 2023-25 Points Table Updated after SA vs SL 1st Test: South Africa jumps to second spot after 233-run win over Sri Lanka

South Africa beat Sri Lanka at the first Test in Kingsmead by 233 runs to jump to the second spot on the World Test Championship standings on Saturday.

Marco Jansen proved to be the wrecker-in-chief with 11 wickets to his name. The writing was already on the wall when the lanky pacer blew away the visitor in the very first innings, picking seven wickets off merely 41 balls. Sri Lanka had collapsed for a measly 42.

READ: AUS vs IND, 2nd Test: Chance for Boland to shine in Adelaide after injury woes keep Hazlewood out

Set an improbable target of 516, Sri Lanka started the fourth day in a deep hole at 103-5. It was eventually all out for 282, hastened by the dismissal of Dinesh Chandimal, who had led the resistance with 83 runs.

The second and last test is set to begin in Gqeberha on Thursday.

WTC 2023-25 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team Mat. Won Lost Drawn Points PCT 1 India 15 9 5 1 110 61.11 2 South Africa 9 5 3 1 64 59.26 3 Australia 13 8 4 1 90 57.69 4 New Zealand 11 6 5 0 72 54.55 5 Sri Lanka 10 5 5 0 60 50.00 6 England 19 9 9 1 93 40.79 7 Pakistan 10 4 6 0 40 33.33 8 West Indies 10 2 6 2 32 26.67 9 Bangladesh 11 3 8 0 33 25.00

(Updated till South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test)