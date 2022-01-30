Yash Dhull: Experience of a lifetime at the U-19 World Cup

The Indian team stuck together to tide over a difficult period as it progressed to the semifinals of the U-19 World Cup, captain Yash Dhull said after his team’s five-wicket win over Bangladesh on Saturday.

India barely managed to field a playing XI for its group match against Ireland as six players, including the captain, tested positive for COVID-19. The return of five players for the quarterfinal clash was a big boost to the team. “Our team combination has been very good and the boys are gelling well. Whenever someone is down, we all get together to bring them up. It is a lifetime experience here,” Dhull said.

The four-time winner will face Australia in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Dhull thanked National Cricket Academy (NCA) head V. V. S. Laxman, who accompanied the team to the Caribbean, for his guidance. “The team is improving day by day. Laxman sir is giving his experience, gives us a lot of help in the middle. We will look at the semis on the day of the match depending on how the wicket is,” Dhull said.

Commenting on the team’s bowling plans for the quarterfinal, left-arm seamer Ravi Kumar said, “The plan was simple -- to bowl tight lines and create pressure. Preparation was nice during the last few days. We spent a lot of time together and prepared well. It’s been a good experience so far and we hope we can go all the way.”