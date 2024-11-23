Yashasvi Jaiswal broke the record for the most sixes scored in a calendar year in Tests during the first Test between India and Australia being played at the Optus Stadium in Perth.
The southpaw scored his 34th six against Nathan Lyon, eclipsing the previous record of 33 scored by Brendon McCullum in 2014. While McCullum’s efforts came in 9 matches, Yashasvi slammed his sixes in 12 encounters.
FOLLOW: AUS vs IND Day 2 LIVE
England Test skipper Ben Stokes is third on the list with 26 sixes in 2022 ahead of Adam Gilchrist who tonked 22 sixes in 2005.
Here is the list of players with the most sixes scored in a calendar year in Tests:
- Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND) - 34 sixes* (2024)
- Brendon McCullum (NZ) - 33 (2014)
- Ben Stokes (ENG) - 26 (2022)
- Adam Gilchrist (AUS) - 22 (2005)
- Virender Sehwag (IND) - 22 (2008)
- Andrew Flintoff (ENG) - 21 (2004)
