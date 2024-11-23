  • Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND) - 34 sixes* (2024)
  • Brendon McCullum (NZ) - 33 (2014)
  • Ben Stokes (ENG) - 26 (2022)
  • Adam Gilchrist (AUS) - 22 (2005)
  • Virender Sehwag (IND) - 22 (2008)
  • Andrew Flintoff (ENG) - 21 (2004)