Yere Goud to continue as Karnataka coach

Fazal Khaleel has been appointed as the senior men’s selection committee chairman, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) announced here on Friday.

Khaleel, who has featured in 22 First-Class matches, replaces Raghuram Bhat as Chairman. Yere Goud and S. Aravind have been retained as the head coach and bowling coach respectively for the Karnataka men’s team.

The KSCA made these appointments in its first managing committee meeting since the lockdown came into effect. The KSCA is yet to announce the details of resumption of cricket in the State. The herculean task of rescheduling tournaments for the year, and formulating a Standard Operating Procedure for cricket activities remains a work in progress.

Selection committees:

Men:

Senior:

Fazal Khaleel (Chairman), B. Siddaramu, Anand Katti, Ramesh Hejmadi.

Head coach: Yere Goud, Bowling and assistant coach: S. Aravind

Under-23:

Fazal Khaleel (Chairman), K.L. Aswath, Tejpal Kothari, Raghuttam

Navali. M.S. Ravindra (Invitee from Mysore Zone)

Batting coach: Deepak Chowgule, Bowling coach: G. Chaitra

Under-19:

Anand Katti (Chairman), A.R. Mahesh, C. Raghavendra, Santosh Kumar.

Batting coach: Nikhil Haldipur, Bowling coach: N.C. Aiyappa

Under-16 and Under-14:

H. Surendra (Chairman), M.V. Prashanth, H. Chandrashekar, S. Prakash,

K. Shashidhar (Invitee from Tumkur zone)

Coaches: C. Raghu and Rajashekar Shanbal.

Women:

Senior:

D. Jayashree (Chairperson), Pushpa Kumar, Leena Prasad, P.J. Hemalatha.

Coach: Mamatha Maben

Junior:

Chandrika Sridhar (Chairperson), Ashrayi Ram, Anuradha Prasad, Nivedita Reshme.

Coach: Lakshmi Hariharan