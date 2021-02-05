Coach Tinu Yohannan introduces Yo-Yo tests to Kerala cricket

Tinu Yohannan sounded pleased as he talked over the phone from Krishnagiri in Wayanad, and not just because the Kerala cricket team's training camp under him was progressing smoothly.

The India Test seamer-turned coach is glad that the Yo-Yo test, which gauges a player's fitness, has finally been implemented for Kerala's cricketers.

“A few more players, like Sanju Samson, S. Sreesanth and K. G. Rojith, are yet to join the camp,” he said. “Every player should have to undergo the Yo-Yo test and there will be no compromise.”

Yohannan had recommended the test to the KCA sometime back, and it was decided to conduct the Yo-Yo test during the camp at Krishnagiri. All the players that have reported to the camp have cleared the test, he said.

Yohannan stressed on the importance of physical fitness in the modern game. “Look at how the Indian team has gone on to become one of the fittest teams in the world under the leadership of Virat Kohli,” he said. “I felt there was a need for the Yo-Yo test in the Kerala team. I am glad that the players, including the more experienced ones, have responded positively.”

He said the players looked even fitter than they did during the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament in Mumbai. “The players are in fine shape,” he said. “But there are concerns about seamers Basil Thampi and K. M. Asif. I hope they will recover soon.”

He would want them to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament, the dates for which are expected to be announced soon.

“We are confident of a good show in the Vijay Hazare Trophy,” Yohannan said. “It is disappointing that there would be no Rani Trophy this season as it is a big loss for our players like Jalaj Saxena. But it is good that the one-day tournament is on. Something is better than nothing.”