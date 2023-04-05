Cricket

Yorkshire cricket club seeks MidEast investors for refinancing

Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar have in recent years increased their focus on investing in sports and hosting events as a soft power tool and to boost economic diversification.

Reuters
05 April, 2023 16:47 IST
05 April, 2023 16:47 IST
Representative Image: Yorkshire cricket club and a number of individuals were charged by the ECB last year after an investigation into racism allegations made by ex-Yorkshire player Azeem Rafi.

Representative Image: Yorkshire cricket club and a number of individuals were charged by the ECB last year after an investigation into racism allegations made by ex-Yorkshire player Azeem Rafi. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar have in recent years increased their focus on investing in sports and hosting events as a soft power tool and to boost economic diversification.

Britain’s Yorkshire County Cricket Club is seeking funding from Middle Eastern investors for a refinancing, audit and advisory firm Grant Thornton said on Wednesday.

Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar have in recent years increased their focus on investing in sports and hosting events as a soft power tool and to boost economic diversification.

Also Read
NZ vs SL: New Zealand’s Kim Cotton becomes first woman on-field umpire in full-member men’s T20Is

“A large proportion of the target investor pool is based in the United Arab Emirates and India, with additional names from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Qatar,” Grant Thornton in the UAE, which is working with Yorkshire, told  Reuters.

Yorkshire cricket club and a number of individuals were charged by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) last year after an investigation into racism allegations made by ex-Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq, who said in 2021 he had been a victim of institutional racism at the club.

Grant Thornton said sovereign wealth funds, family offices and private equity investors were being looked at “as part of a wider refinancing exercise” in Yorkshire, without giving further details.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

The life and times of Salim Durani in pictures

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2023 Highlights Match in Pictures: Arshdeep, Rajapaksa shine; PBKS beats KKR

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2023: Match in pictures - PBKS beats KKR by 7 runs on DLS method

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us