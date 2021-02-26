Yusuf Pathan announces retirement from all cricket

India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan announced his retirement from all cricket on Friday. Pathan was part of 2007 T20 and 2011 50-over World Cup-winning squads.

"I thank my family, friends, fans, teams, coaches and the whole country wholeheartedly for all the support and love," Pathan wrote on his Twitter handle.

Pathan played 57 ODIs and scored 810 runs at a strike-rate of 113.60 with two hundreds and three fifties. The 38-year-old also featured in 22 T20Is where he made 236 at a strike-rate of 146.58. A blistering 96-ball 123 in a winning cause against New Zealand in December 2010 remains one of the highlights of his career.

His exploits in the Indian Premier League (IPL) catapulted him into the limelight. He hit the fastest fifty of the IPL's first season - off 21 balls against the then Deccan Chargers, and his all-round show in the final was instrumental in Rajasthan Royals' maiden and, so far, the only title win. Pathan has also won the IPL title twice with Kolkata Knight Riders – in 2012, 2014.

"The time has come today for me to put a full stop to this innings of my life. I officially announce retirement from all forms of the game," wrote Yusuf in the statement.

"Winning two World Cups for India and lifting Sachin Tendulkar on my shoulders were some of the best moments of my career," he added.

Yusuf played 100 first-class matches for Baroda, scoring 4825 runs and picking 201 wickets. In List A cricket, the right-handed batsman had 4797 runs and 124 wickets from 199 matches.