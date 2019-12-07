Young guns reacting a bit late on the ball, Yuvraj Singh slams Indian fielding unit

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took a dig at the Indian fielding unit during the first T20I against West Indies in Hyderabad.

Although India won the game, courtesy Virat Kohli's unbeaten 94 off 50 deliveries, the men in blue had a rather ordinary day on the field.

First, Washington Sundar completely misjudged a simple catch and allowed Shimron Hetmyer reach his maiden T20I half-century.

On the second occasion, Sundar dropped Hetmyer once again, this time while sliding to complete the catch at long-on.

India very poor on the field today ! Young guns reacting a bit late on the ball! Too much cricket ? ? Let’s get these runs come on lads — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 6, 2019

It was then turn of Rohit Sharma as the opener dropped Kieron Pollard as West Indies received three reprieves.

The drop proved costly as Pollard smashed a 19-ball 37 and helped West Indies post the second highest total against India.

Although the visitor posted 207 runs on the board, India rode on a brilliant counter-attacking innings from Kohli, who posted his highest T20 international score as India took a 1-0 series lead by winning the match by six wickets.