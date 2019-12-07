Cricket Cricket Young guns reacting a bit late on the ball, Yuvraj Singh slams Indian fielding unit While India rode on Virat Kohli's masterclass to chase down 208, the team had a forgettable evening with the ball as they dropped as many as three catches. Team Sportstar 07 December, 2019 11:36 IST India skipper Virat Kohli celebrates a wicket along with his team-mates. - AFP Team Sportstar 07 December, 2019 11:36 IST Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took a dig at the Indian fielding unit during the first T20I against West Indies in Hyderabad. Although India won the game, courtesy Virat Kohli's unbeaten 94 off 50 deliveries, the men in blue had a rather ordinary day on the field. First, Washington Sundar completely misjudged a simple catch and allowed Shimron Hetmyer reach his maiden T20I half-century. READ: India vs West Indies: Kohli, Rahul set up six wicket winOn the second occasion, Sundar dropped Hetmyer once again, this time while sliding to complete the catch at long-on. India very poor on the field today ! Young guns reacting a bit late on the ball! Too much cricket ? ? Let’s get these runs come on lads— yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 6, 2019 It was then turn of Rohit Sharma as the opener dropped Kieron Pollard as West Indies received three reprieves. The drop proved costly as Pollard smashed a 19-ball 37 and helped West Indies post the second highest total against India. Although the visitor posted 207 runs on the board, India rode on a brilliant counter-attacking innings from Kohli, who posted his highest T20 international score as India took a 1-0 series lead by winning the match by six wickets. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.