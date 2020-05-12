Top movies in our cricketers' binge-watching list

This COVID-19 lockdown has all of us stuck at home and our cricketers are no exception. Besides checking out new films/shows, it is only natural of us to sometimes fall back on our all-time favourites. We asked some of the nation's biggest cricketing names what their go-to films are. How many of these movies would belong on your must-watch movies list?

Yuvraj Singh - Dilwale Dulhaniye Le Jayenge

The movie, shot in London, Switzerland, and much closer home in Punjab, resonated with Yuvraj. He says, "It shows a splendid mix of Indian and foreign cultures. [The movie] Had good music too."

Virender Sehwag - Sholay

For Sehwag, it was all about 'the story'. He adds, " The movie also has some iconic dialogues and a terrific debut by Amjad Khan as Gabbar Singh. The movie is a complete package."

Vinod Kambli - Agneepath

Kambli says, "My favourite movie is Agneepath because of the majestic performance of Amitabh Bachchan. It was a great story and there's that iconic line from Bachchan Sir: 'Main Vijay Dinanath Chauhan."

WV Raman - The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

Raman picks the Clint Eastwood-starrer set in the 1960s because, "the dark side of human nature is projected in an engaging manner in this movie."

Parthiv Patel - Dil Chahta Hai



Parthiv picks the 2001 hit movie. He says, "It has all the elements – youth, friendship, family, love and fun. The movie also has some superb music."