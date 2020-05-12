Cricket Cricket Top movies in our cricketers' binge-watching list We asked some of the nation's biggest cricketing names, from Virender Sehwag to Yuvraj Singh, what their go-to films are. Vijay Lokapally 12 May, 2020 20:11 IST From top to bottom: WV Raman, Parthiv Patel, Vinod Kambli, Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag. Vijay Lokapally 12 May, 2020 20:11 IST This COVID-19 lockdown has all of us stuck at home and our cricketers are no exception. Besides checking out new films/shows, it is only natural of us to sometimes fall back on our all-time favourites. We asked some of the nation's biggest cricketing names what their go-to films are. How many of these movies would belong on your must-watch movies list?Yuvraj Singh - Dilwale Dulhaniye Le JayengeThe movie, shot in London, Switzerland, and much closer home in Punjab, resonated with Yuvraj. He says, "It shows a splendid mix of Indian and foreign cultures. [The movie] Had good music too." Virender Sehwag - SholayFor Sehwag, it was all about 'the story'. He adds, " The movie also has some iconic dialogues and a terrific debut by Amjad Khan as Gabbar Singh. The movie is a complete package." Vinod Kambli - AgneepathKambli says, "My favourite movie is Agneepath because of the majestic performance of Amitabh Bachchan. It was a great story and there's that iconic line from Bachchan Sir: 'Main Vijay Dinanath Chauhan." WV Raman - The Good, The Bad and The UglyRaman picks the Clint Eastwood-starrer set in the 1960s because, "the dark side of human nature is projected in an engaging manner in this movie." Parthiv Patel - Dil Chahta HaiParthiv picks the 2001 hit movie. He says, "It has all the elements – youth, friendship, family, love and fun. The movie also has some superb music." Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos