Zadran and Rashid guide Afghanistan past Ireland

Najibullah Zadran and Rashid Khan guided Afghanistan to an 11-run DLS victory over Ireland in the first of three Twenty20 International clashes.

Rain stopped play with Afghanistan on 133-5 after 15 overs, needing 40 runs from 30 balls as it chased down a victory target of 173 in Greater Noida.

Afghanistan beat West Indies in its most recent T20I series and Zadran ensured it got over the line on Friday, his 42 runs from 21 balls coming in a crucial partnership of 63 with Samiullah Shinwari (28).

Paul Stirling (60) and Kevin O'Brien (35) had earlier given Ireland an electric start, though the innings lost momentum after the openers had been dismissed, with Rashid recording impressive figures of 3-22 from his four overs.