ZIM vs BAN, 1st Test: Taskin, Mehidy bowl Bangladesh to rare away win

Seamer Taskin Ahmed and off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz took four wickets each as Bangladesh bowled Zimbabwe out for 256 to claim victory by 220 runs just before tea on the fifth day of the only Test at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

Zimbabwe had been set an imposing target of 477 for the win, and made a good start by reaching 110 for one, before the wicket of the experienced Brendan Taylor (92 from 73 balls) started their slide.

It resumed on the fifth morning on 140 for three, but lost four quick wickets when Mehidy (4-66) and Taskin (4-82) ripped through the middle-order.

Donald Tiripano (52) held up the Bangladeshi charge, but when he was the ninth wicket to fall, the tourist was able to record just its fifth ever away Test win in 59 matches, and its first since beating Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2017.

It is its second victory in Zimbabwe, with the other two away wins both coming in the West Indies in 2009.

The teams will now contest a three-match One-Day International series starting on Friday, which will be followed by three Twenty20 matches.