ZIM vs PAK LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Pakistan bats first against Zimbabwe after winning toss

Zimbabwe and Pakistan will face off in the first T20I of a three-match series at the Queen Sports Club in Bulawayo on Sunday.

PLAYING XIs

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Clive Madande, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu.

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Tayyab Tahir, Omair Yousuf, Usman Khan (wk), Salman Agha (c), Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem.

TOSS

Pakistan won the toss and elects to bat.

SQUADS ZIMBABWE Ryan Burl, Dion Myers, Tashinga Musekiwa, Sikandar Raza (c), Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Brian Bennett, Clive Madande (wk), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, Brandon Mavuta, Faraz Akram. PAKISTAN Salman Agha (c), Saim Ayub, Omair Yousuf, Usman Khan (wk), Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Sufiyan Muqeem, Haseebullah Khan, Arafat Minhas, Qasim Akram, Aamer Jamal, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Hasnain.

ZIM vs PAK 1st T20I Live Streaming Info

The first T20I between Zimbabwe and Pakistan will not be telecast live in India. The match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.