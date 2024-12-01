ZIM vs PAK LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Pakistan bats first against Zimbabwe after winning toss

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the 1st T20I between Zimbabwe and Pakistan, being held at Queen Sports Club in Bulawayo.
Zimbabwe and Pakistan will face off in the first T20I of a three-match series at the Queen Sports Club in Bulawayo on Sunday.
PLAYING XIs
Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Clive Madande, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu.
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Tayyab Tahir, Omair Yousuf, Usman Khan (wk), Salman Agha (c), Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem.
TOSS
Pakistan won the toss and elects to bat.
ZIM vs PAK 1st T20I Live Streaming Info
The first T20I between Zimbabwe and Pakistan will not be telecast live in India. The match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
