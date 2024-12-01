 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

ZIM vs PAK LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Pakistan bats first against Zimbabwe after winning toss

ZIM vs PAK: Get all the latest updates, commentary and highlights from the first T20I between Zimbabwe and Pakistan in Bulawayo on Sunday.

Updated : Dec 01, 2024 17:05 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan’s Saim Ayub in action.
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan’s Saim Ayub in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan’s Saim Ayub in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the 1st T20I between Zimbabwe and Pakistan, being held at Queen Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Zimbabwe and Pakistan will face off in the first T20I of a three-match series at the Queen Sports Club in Bulawayo on Sunday.

PLAYING XIs

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Clive Madande, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu.

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Tayyab Tahir, Omair Yousuf, Usman Khan (wk), Salman Agha (c), Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem.

TOSS

Pakistan won the toss and elects to bat.

SQUADS
ZIMBABWE
Ryan Burl, Dion Myers, Tashinga Musekiwa, Sikandar Raza (c), Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Brian Bennett, Clive Madande (wk), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, Brandon Mavuta, Faraz Akram.
PAKISTAN
Salman Agha (c), Saim Ayub, Omair Yousuf, Usman Khan (wk), Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Sufiyan Muqeem, Haseebullah Khan, Arafat Minhas, Qasim Akram, Aamer Jamal, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Hasnain.

ZIM vs PAK 1st T20I Live Streaming Info

The first T20I between Zimbabwe and Pakistan will not be telecast live in India. The match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Related Topics

Zimbabwe /

Pakistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ZIM vs PAK LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Pakistan bats first against Zimbabwe after winning toss
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI Live Score Day 2: India wins by 6 wickets; ends 46 overs at 257/5
    Team Sportstar
  3. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Mumbai bounces back with seven-wicket win against Nagaland; Andhra beats Services
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE Updates, World Chess Championship Game 6: Gukesh denies Ding’s draw offer
    Team Sportstar
  5. LIV vs MCI: How many goals does Man City’s Haaland have against Liverpool?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. ZIM vs PAK LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Pakistan bats first against Zimbabwe after winning toss
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI: Rahul opens batting instead of Rohit Sharma ahead of Adelaide Test
    Team Sportstar
  3. Jay Shah begins tenure as ICC Chairman, sets Olympics and women’s cricket as priority
    Team Sportstar
  4. WI vs BAN, 2nd Test: Bangladesh 69-2 against West Indies on rain-marred Day 1
    AP
  5. SMAT 2024 Diary: In Hardik’s slipstream and learning from august company!
    Sahil Mathur,Vivek Krishnan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ZIM vs PAK LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Pakistan bats first against Zimbabwe after winning toss
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI Live Score Day 2: India wins by 6 wickets; ends 46 overs at 257/5
    Team Sportstar
  3. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Mumbai bounces back with seven-wicket win against Nagaland; Andhra beats Services
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. D Gukesh vs Ding Liren LIVE Updates, World Chess Championship Game 6: Gukesh denies Ding’s draw offer
    Team Sportstar
  5. LIV vs MCI: How many goals does Man City’s Haaland have against Liverpool?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment