Cricket Cricket Luke Jongwe scalps four as Zimbabwe stuns Pakistan in second T20I Luke Jongwe scalped four wickets as Pakistan suffered a 19-run defeat against Zimbabwe in the second T20I on Friday. Team Sportstar Harare 23 April, 2021 18:38 IST Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot at Harare Sports Club in Harare on Friday. - AP Luke Jongwe scalped four wickets as Pakistan suffered a 19-run defeat against Zimbabwe in the second T20I on Friday.READ: Rizwan shines for Pakistan in T20 victory over ZimbabweAfter restricting Zimbabwe to 118-9, Pakistan got off to a decent start with captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan adding 21 runs for the first wicket, but things went haywire with Jongwe dismissing the openers and rattling the middle-order.For Pakistan, Babar was the highest-scorer with 41 runs.More to follow...