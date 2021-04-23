Luke Jongwe scalps four as Zimbabwe stuns Pakistan in second T20I

Luke Jongwe scalped four wickets as Pakistan suffered a 19-run defeat against Zimbabwe in the second T20I on Friday.

After restricting Zimbabwe to 118-9, Pakistan got off to a decent start with captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan adding 21 runs for the first wicket, but things went haywire with Jongwe dismissing the openers and rattling the middle-order.

For Pakistan, Babar was the highest-scorer with 41 runs.

More to follow...