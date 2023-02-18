Cricket

Zimbabwe bans fan for trying to get player involved in spot-fixing deal with Indian bookmaker

The fan in question had approached fast bowler Luke Jongwe last August and sought to introduce him to the Indian bookmaker.

PTI
Harare 18 February, 2023 18:00 IST
Harare 18 February, 2023 18:00 IST
Zimbabwe’s Luke Jongwe prepares to bowl during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match against the Netherlands.

Zimbabwe’s Luke Jongwe prepares to bowl during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match against the Netherlands. | Photo Credit: BRENTON EDWARDS

The fan in question had approached fast bowler Luke Jongwe last August and sought to introduce him to the Indian bookmaker.

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) on Saturday said it has imposed a five-year ban on a “fan” from the country’s all cricket venues and events for trying to get an international player involved in a spot-fixing deal with an Indian bookmaker.

The fan in question, 27-year-old Edward Walter Mupangano from Harare, had approached fast bowler Luke Jongwe last August and sought to introduce him to the Indian bookmaker.

According to ZC, the bookmaker wanted the player to bowl in a pre-arranged manner during an international match in return for money.

“Edward Walter Mupangano, a 27-year-old cricket fan from Harare who in the past also had playing trials with a local club, received the sanction after he approached Luke Jongwe on 4 August 2022 and sought to introduce him to an Indian bookmaker who allegedly wanted the player to bowl in a pre-arranged manner during an international match in return for a payment amounting to USD 7000,” ZC said in a statement.

“The facilitator himself would allegedly receive USD 3000 if the planned corrupt activity was successful.” But Jongwe immediately reported the approach to the authorities, the board added.

Following an investigation, Mupangano admitted to violating Zimbabwe Cricket’s Anti-Corruption Code and was banned for five years from all ZC-affiliated cricket venues and events.

Jongwe, 28, has played one Test, 37 ODIs and 45 T20Is for Zimbabwe since making his debut in 2014.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us