Shakib surpasses Mortaza to become Bangladesh's highest ODI wicket-taker

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has surpassed his teammate and former pacer Mashrafe Mortaza to become the highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh in ODIs.

Shakib achieved the feat by picking his 270th scalp in the ongoing first ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare where he got Brendan Taylor caught at square leg by Taskin Ahmed in his third over.

Shakib is third on the all-time list among left-arm spinners in ODIs, only behind Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya (323 wickets) and New Zealand's Daniel Vettori (305 wickets).