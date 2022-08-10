Cricket

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI: Catch live score and commentary

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe live score: Catch live score and commentary from the third and final ODI between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at the Harare Stadium.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 10 August, 2022 12:46 IST
Last Updated: 10 August, 2022 12:46 IST
Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza celebrates after scoring a century during the second ODI.

Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza celebrates after scoring a century during the second ODI. | Photo Credit: AFP

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe live score: Catch live score and commentary from the third and final ODI between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at the Harare Stadium.

2nd ODI report:

Sikandar Raza scored an unbeaten 117 as Zimbabwe staged a great run chase for the second time in three days to beat Bangladesh by five wickets on Sunday and take a winning 2-0 lead in a three-match one-day international series.

The Pakistan-born batsman hit four sixes and eight fours off 127 deliveries and his 201-run fifth-wicket partnership with captain Regis Chakabva turned the tide after Bangladesh posted 290-9 in Harare.

Zimbabwe reached 291-5 with 15 balls to spare after the early loss of wickets and a slow scoring rate suggested they had little chance of success at Harare Sports Club.

Zimbabwe also won the first match on Friday by five wickets against opponents ranked eight places higher and continued a remarkable transformation under new coach Dave Houghton.

The former national team batting star took over in June with Zimbabwe in the doldrums after 3-0 ODI and Twenty20 whitewashes by visiting Afghanistan.

Houghton told his squad to express themselves, not be afraid of making mistakes and not to be intimidated by opponents, however strong they appeared on paper.

The triumph on Sunday was the ninth in 10 ODI and T20 matches under Houghton as Zimbabwe prepare for the T20 World Cup in Australia from October.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Axar Patel the batter has to be taken as seriously as Axar the bowler

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

Ind vs Eng 2nd ODI: Topley records career-best bowling figures, Kohli’s nightmare continues

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us