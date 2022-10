Zimbabwe vs Ireland Highlights T20 World Cup: ZIM beats IRE by 31 runs

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup 2022 First Round Group B match between Zimbabwe and Ireland at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

Toss update: Ireland have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Playing XIs Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Regis Chakabva(w), Craig Ervine(c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani Ireland (Playing XI): Andrew Balbirnie(c), Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little