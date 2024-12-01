 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Pakistan cruises to opening T20 win over Zimbabwe

Pakistan, which is chasing a white-ball double in Zimbabwe having already won the ODI series 2-1, won the toss in Bulawayo and posted 165-4 while Zimbabwe was all out for 108 in 15.3 overs.

Published : Dec 01, 2024 22:08 IST , BULAWAYO - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Pakistan players celebrate after taking a wicket against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.
Pakistan players celebrate after taking a wicket against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Wonder Mashura
infoIcon

Pakistan players celebrate after taking a wicket against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Wonder Mashura

An unbeaten fifth-wicket stand of 65 by Tayyab Tahir and Irfan Khan set up Pakistan for a 57-run victory over Zimbabwe on Sunday in the first of three Twenty20 internationals.

Pakistan, which is chasing a white-ball double in Zimbabwe having already won the ODI series 2-1, won the toss in Bulawayo and posted 165-4 while Zimbabwe was all out for 108 in 15.3 overs.

The tourist was 100-4 with 34 deliveries remaining at Queens Sports Club when Tahir and Khan came together to slam a rapid 65 runs as they punished poor bowling and careless fielding.

Tahir made 39, including a six and four fours, to be joint top-scorer with Usman Khan, who struck four boundaries, two of them sixes.

Irfan Khan finished on 27 from 15 balls with three fours.

“Irfan and I were talking to each other and decided to run hard, hit every ball and if we cannot make a six, then run,” player of the match Tahir told reporters.

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza, who top-scored for his side with 39, said: “To leak 40-odd runs in the last few overs shifted the momentum. To be all out for 108 is a really tough pill to swallow.”

READ: India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI: Siraj heeds Bumrah’s advice to rediscover the joy of bowling

The Pakistan-born all-rounder was the pick of the bowlers, with his deceptive spin capturing the wicket of Pakistan skipper Salman Agha (13).

In reply, Tadiwanashe Marumani and Raza raised Zimbabwean hopes when they put on 59 runs for the third wicket.

But soon after Marumani was run out by Usman Khan for 33, Raza was caught at backward point by Saim Ayub and the innings collapsed with the last four wickets falling for only 13 runs.

After Jahandad Khan claimed the prize wicket of Raza, Sufiyan Muqeem wreaked havoc with the Zimbabwe tail, capturing three wickets.

The two sides meet again on Tuesday and Thursday.

Brief scores
Pakistan 165-4 in 20 overs (Usman Khan 39, Tayyab Tahir 39 not out, Irfan Khan 27 not out, Saim Ayub 24) v Zimbabwe 108 in 15.3 overs (Sikandar Raza 39, Tadiwanashe Marumani 33; Sufiyan Muqeem 3-20, Abrar Ahmed 3-28, Haris Rauf 2-17)
Result: Pakistan won by 57 runs
Series: Pakistan lead 1-0 with two matches to play
Toss: Pakistan

Related Topics

Zimbabwe /

Pakistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Real Madrid vs Getafe LIVE score, La Liga 2024-25: RMA 2-0 GET; Penalty overturned after VAR review
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score PKL 2024: Devank, Ayan guide Patna Pirates to second spot with win over Bengal Warriorz, Maninder reaches 1500 raid points; Naveen helps Dabang Delhi win over Tamil Thalaivas
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pakistan cruises to opening T20 win over Zimbabwe
    AFP
  4. Fan clash at German fourth-tier game leaves 79 injured, including 10 police officers
    Reuters
  5. La Liga: Jude Bellingham subbed off at half-time in Real Madrid’s match against Getafe
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Pakistan cruises to opening T20 win over Zimbabwe
    AFP
  2. IPL 2025: New RCB signing Jacob Bethell impresses on Test debut with quickfire half-century
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI: Centurion Sam Konstas misses key duel, says he wanted to bat against Bumrah
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  4. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Naman Dhir’s fifer powers Punjab to victory against Hyderabad in nail-biting thriller
    Sahil Mathur
  5. India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI: Siraj heeds Bumrah’s advice to rediscover the joy of bowling
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Real Madrid vs Getafe LIVE score, La Liga 2024-25: RMA 2-0 GET; Penalty overturned after VAR review
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score PKL 2024: Devank, Ayan guide Patna Pirates to second spot with win over Bengal Warriorz, Maninder reaches 1500 raid points; Naveen helps Dabang Delhi win over Tamil Thalaivas
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pakistan cruises to opening T20 win over Zimbabwe
    AFP
  4. Fan clash at German fourth-tier game leaves 79 injured, including 10 police officers
    Reuters
  5. La Liga: Jude Bellingham subbed off at half-time in Real Madrid’s match against Getafe
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment