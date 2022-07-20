Commonwealth Games Day 5 full schedule 2022: Events, Fixtures, Dates, Timings in IST

Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule: Sportstar brings you the full timetable of CWG events, scheduled to begin on July 28.

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain with wrestler Sakshi Malik during the kit unveiling and send-off ceremony for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. | Photo Credit: PTI

Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule: Sportstar brings you the full timetable of CWG events, scheduled to begin on July 28.

The Commonwealth Games will take place in Birmingham between July 28 and August 8, 2022. AUGUST 2- Day 5 Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls, Victoria Park 13:00 - 19:30 Men’s Pairs - Medal Matches Women’s Triples Sectional Play - Round 1 Women’s Pairs Sectional Play - Round 1 Women’s Fours - Medal Matches Men’s Singles - Sectional Play - Round 1 Para Mixed Pairs B2-B3 Sectional Play - Round 4 20:45 - 23:30 Para Men’s Pairs B6-B8 - Medal Matches Men’s Fours Sectional Play - Round 1 Women’s Triples Sectional Play - Round 2 Hockey, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre 13:30 - 17:00 Women’s Group Match New Zealand v Australia Ghana v Canada 18:30 - 22:00 Women’s Group Match India v England Kenya v South Africa Weightlifting, The NEC Hall 1 14:00 - 16:30 Women’s 76kg 18:30 - 21:00 Men’s 96kg 23:00 - 1:30 Women’s 87kg Athletics and Para Athletics, Alexander Stadium 14:30 - 18:00 Men’s Long Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B Women’s Heptathlon 100m Hurdles Men’s 100m Round 1 Men’s Discus Throw Qualifying Rounds - A Women’s Heptathlon High Jump - A & B Women’s 800m Round 1 Women’s 100m Round 1 Men’s Discus Throw Qualifying Rounds - B Women’s 1500m T53/54 Round 1 23:00 - 2:30 Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put Women’s Pole Vault Final Men’s 400m Hurdles Round 1 Men’s High Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B Men’s 100m T45-47 Final Men’s 110m Hurdles Round 1 Men’s 10000m Final Women’s Discus Throw Final Women’s Heptathlon 200m Women’s 100m T37/38 Final Women’s 100m T33/34 Final Judo, Coventry Arena 14:30 - 19:30 Women’s -63kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage Women’s -70kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage Men’s -73kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage Men’s -81kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage 21:30 - 0:15 Women’s -63kg Medal Contests Men’s -73kg Medal Contests Women’s -70kg Medal Contests Men’s -81kg Medal Contests Aquatics - Swimming and Para Swimming, Sandwell Aquatics Centre 15:00 - 17:00 Men’s 200m Backstroke Heats Women’s 200m Butterfly Heats Men’s 100m Butterfly S10 Heat Women’s 200m Individual Medley SM10 Heat Men’s 50m Freestyle Heats Women’s 50m Backstroke Heats Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay Heats Men’s 1500m Freestyle Heats 23:30 - 2:30 Women’s 100m Freestyle Final Men’s 100m Butterfly Final Women’s 100m Breaststroke Final Women’s 100m Freestyle Medal Ceremony Men’s 100m Butterfly Medal Ceremony Men’s 200m Backstroke Final Women’s 200m Butterfly Final Women’s 100m Breaststroke Medal Ceremony Men’s 200m Backstroke Medal Ceremony Men’s 100m Butterfly S10 Final Women’s 200m Individual Medley SM10 Final Women’s 200m Butterfly Medal Ceremony Men’s 50m Freestyle Semi-Finals Women’s 50m Backstroke Semi-Finals Men’s 50m Breaststroke Final Men’s 100m Butterfly S10 Medal Ceremony Women’s 200m Individual Medley SM10 Medal Ceremony Men’s 50m Breaststroke Medal Ceremony Women’s 800m Freestyle Final Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay Final Badminton, The NEC Hall 5 15:30 - 19:30 Mixed Team Event Bronze Medal Match 22:00 - 2:00 Mixed Team Event Gold Medal Match Cricket T20, Edgbaston Stadium 15:30 - 19:00 Women’s Group B Match: England v South Africa 22:30 - 2:00 Women’s Group B Match: Sri Lanka v New Zealand Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis, The NEC Hall 3 15:30 - 21:00 Men’s Team Event Bronze Medal Match Men’s Team Event Gold Medal match Boxing, The NEC Hall 4 16:30 - 19:30 Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Round of 16 23:00 – 2:15 Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Round of 16 Netball, The NEC Arena 16:30 - 20:00 Australia v Wales Jamaica v Scotland 22:30 - 2:00 England v Uganda New Zealand v Trinidad & Tobago Gymnastics – Artistic, Arena Birmingham 17:30 - 21:30 Men’s Vault Final Women’s Balance Beam Final Men’s Parallel Bars Final Women’s Floor Exercise Final Men’s Horizontal Bar Final Beach Volleyball, Smithfield 19:00 - 22:00 Women’s Group Match - Australia v Trinidad & Tobago Women’s Group Match - Vanuatu v Solomon Islands Men’s Group Match - Canada v St Kitts & Nevis 23:30 - 2:30 Men’s Group Match - The Gambia v Sri Lanka Women’s Group Match - England v Scotland Women’s Group Match - Cyprus v Sri Lanka Basketball 3x3 and Wheelchair Basketball 3x3, Smithfield 19:30 - 22:30 Men’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Classification Match 5v6 Women’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Classification Match 5v6 Men’s Basketball 3x3 - Bronze Medal Match Women’s Basketball 3x3 - Bronze Medal Match Men’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Bronze Medal Match Women’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Bronze Medal Match 0:00 - 2:30 Men’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Gold Medal Match Women’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Gold Medal Match Men’s Basketball 3x3 - Gold Medal Match Women’s Basketball 3x3 - Gold Medal Match Squash, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre 20:30 - 0:00 Women’s Singles Semi-final Women’s Singles Plate Semi-final Men’s Singles Semi-final Men’s Singles Plate Semi-final (Timings are subject to change) Read more stories on FAQ.