The Commonwealth Games will take place in Birmingham between July 28 and August 8, 2022.
Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls, Victoria Park 13:00 - 19:30
Men’s Pairs - Medal Matches
Women’s Triples Sectional Play - Round 1
Women’s Pairs Sectional Play - Round 1
Women’s Fours - Medal Matches
Men’s Singles - Sectional Play - Round 1
Para Mixed Pairs B2-B3 Sectional Play - Round 4
20:45 - 23:30
Para Men’s Pairs B6-B8 - Medal Matches
Men’s Fours Sectional Play - Round 1
Women’s Triples Sectional Play - Round 2
Hockey, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre 13:30 - 17:00
Women’s Group Match
New Zealand v Australia
Ghana v Canada
18:30 - 22:00
Women’s Group Match
India v England
Kenya v South Africa
Weightlifting, The NEC Hall 1 14:00 - 16:30
Women’s 76kg
18:30 - 21:00
Men’s 96kg
23:00 - 1:30
Women’s 87kg
Athletics and Para Athletics, Alexander Stadium 14:30 - 18:00
Men’s Long Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B
Women’s Heptathlon 100m Hurdles
Men’s 100m Round 1
Men’s Discus Throw Qualifying Rounds - A
Women’s Heptathlon High Jump - A & B
Women’s 800m Round 1
Women’s 100m Round 1
Men’s Discus Throw Qualifying Rounds - B
Women’s 1500m T53/54 Round 1
23:00 - 2:30
Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put
Women’s Pole Vault Final
Men’s 400m Hurdles Round 1
Men’s High Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B
Men’s 100m T45-47 Final
Men’s 110m Hurdles Round 1
Men’s 10000m Final
Women’s Discus Throw Final
Women’s Heptathlon 200m
Women’s 100m T37/38 Final
Women’s 100m T33/34 Final
Judo, Coventry Arena 14:30 - 19:30
Women’s -63kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage
Women’s -70kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage
Men’s -73kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage
Men’s -81kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage
21:30 - 0:15
Women’s -63kg Medal Contests
Men’s -73kg Medal Contests
Women’s -70kg Medal Contests
Men’s -81kg Medal Contests
Aquatics - Swimming and Para Swimming, Sandwell Aquatics Centre 15:00 - 17:00
Men’s 200m Backstroke Heats
Women’s 200m Butterfly Heats
Men’s 100m Butterfly S10 Heat
Women’s 200m Individual Medley SM10 Heat
Men’s 50m Freestyle Heats
Women’s 50m Backstroke Heats
Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay Heats
Men’s 1500m Freestyle Heats
23:30 - 2:30
Women’s 100m Freestyle Final
Men’s 100m Butterfly Final
Women’s 100m Breaststroke Final
Women’s 100m Freestyle Medal Ceremony
Men’s 100m Butterfly Medal Ceremony
Men’s 200m Backstroke Final
Women’s 200m Butterfly Final
Women’s 100m Breaststroke Medal Ceremony
Men’s 200m Backstroke Medal Ceremony
Men’s 100m Butterfly S10 Final
Women’s 200m Individual Medley SM10 Final
Women’s 200m Butterfly Medal Ceremony
Men’s 50m Freestyle Semi-Finals
Women’s 50m Backstroke Semi-Finals
Men’s 50m Breaststroke Final
Men’s 100m Butterfly S10 Medal Ceremony
Women’s 200m Individual Medley SM10 Medal Ceremony
Men’s 50m Breaststroke Medal Ceremony
Women’s 800m Freestyle Final
Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay Final
Badminton, The NEC Hall 5 15:30 - 19:30
Mixed Team Event Bronze Medal Match
22:00 - 2:00
Mixed Team Event Gold Medal Match
Cricket T20, Edgbaston Stadium 15:30 - 19:00
Women’s Group B Match: England v South Africa
22:30 - 2:00
Women’s Group B Match: Sri Lanka v New Zealand
Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis, The NEC Hall 3 15:30 - 21:00
Men’s Team Event Bronze Medal Match
Men’s Team Event Gold Medal match
Boxing, The NEC Hall 4 16:30 - 19:30
Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Round of 16
23:00 – 2:15
Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Round of 16
Netball, The NEC Arena 16:30 - 20:00
Australia v Wales
Jamaica v Scotland
22:30 - 2:00
England v Uganda
New Zealand v Trinidad & Tobago
Gymnastics – Artistic, Arena Birmingham 17:30 - 21:30
Men’s Vault Final
Women’s Balance Beam Final
Men’s Parallel Bars Final
Women’s Floor Exercise Final
Men’s Horizontal Bar Final
Beach Volleyball, Smithfield 19:00 - 22:00
Women’s Group Match - Australia v Trinidad & Tobago
Women’s Group Match - Vanuatu v Solomon Islands
Men’s Group Match - Canada v St Kitts & Nevis
23:30 - 2:30
Men’s Group Match - The Gambia v Sri Lanka
Women’s Group Match - England v Scotland
Women’s Group Match - Cyprus v Sri Lanka
Basketball 3x3 and Wheelchair Basketball 3x3, Smithfield 19:30 - 22:30
Men’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Classification Match 5v6
Women’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Classification Match 5v6
Men’s Basketball 3x3 - Bronze Medal Match
Women’s Basketball 3x3 - Bronze Medal Match
Men’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Bronze Medal Match
Women’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Bronze Medal Match
0:00 - 2:30
Men’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Gold Medal Match
Women’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Gold Medal Match
Men’s Basketball 3x3 - Gold Medal Match
Women’s Basketball 3x3 - Gold Medal Match
Squash, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre 20:30 - 0:00
Women’s Singles Semi-final
Women’s Singles Plate Semi-final
Men’s Singles Semi-final
Men’s Singles Plate Semi-final
(Timings are subject to change)