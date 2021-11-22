Football Videos Qatar drone show looks ahead to 2022 FIFA World Cup A drone show lights up the sky in Doha as Qatar marks one year to go until the 2022 World Cup. The countdown ceremony was held amid ongoing criticisms over Qatar's human rights record. AFP 22 November, 2021 11:54 IST AFP 22 November, 2021 11:54 IST Qatar drone show looks ahead to 2022 FIFA World Cup ISL 2021-22 Match review: Bengaluru FC drowns out NorthEast United in rainy Bambolim Joy for ATK Mohun Bagan, beats Kerala Blasters in ISL 2021-22 opener - Review Amrinder Singh on life at ATK Mohun Bagan Read more stories on Football Videos. More Videos ISL: From Jan Seda to Gurpreet Singh Sandhu- all Golden Glove winners so far All the Indian Super League winners so far Ada Hegerberg ends 707-day goal drought, helps Lyon decimate PSG 'Holy crap, we're in Qatar!': Brazil secures WC spot after Colombia win Xavi begins Barca stint: We are the sons of Cruyff, Guardiola, Enrique Xavi Hernandez - top quotes on the legendary Barcelona midfielder Xavi comes home - Barca legend returns as head coach of troubled Laliga giant Klopp ecstatic after Liverpool marches into Champions League Round of 16