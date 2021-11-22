Football Videos

Qatar drone show looks ahead to 2022 FIFA World Cup

A drone show lights up the sky in Doha as Qatar marks one year to go until the 2022 World Cup. The countdown ceremony was held amid ongoing criticisms over Qatar's human rights record.

AFP
22 November, 2021 11:54 IST
Read more stories on Football Videos.

