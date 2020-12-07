Football Videos 5 things: Barcelona's worst start since the 80s Barca's loss to Cadiz in La Liga is its fourth defeat of the season, leaving it seventh in the standings on 14 points after 10 games. Team Sportstar 07 December, 2020 12:44 IST Team Sportstar 07 December, 2020 12:44 IST 5 things: Barcelona's worst start since the 80s Chelsea fans can dream of a title run: Frank Lampard Bundesliga highlights: Leverkusen goes second by beating hapless Schalke Mourinho praises 'world class' Spurs strikers as Arteta laments goal shy Arsenal More Videos Returning Liverpool fans lament missed chance to celebrate Premier League title ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Preview Pirlo delighted with Juve win but not first-half display Zidane praises Real Madrid's character after beating Sevilla ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC - Head to Head Record, form guide, preview Bayern stays top after 3-3 draw with Leipzig Man City's Pep Guardiola never expected 700 games milestone