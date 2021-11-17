Football Videos Ada Hegerberg ends 707-day goal drought, helps Lyon decimate PSG Back after a 20-month injury layoff, Lyon's Ada Hegerberg finally got on the score sheet with a brace against PSG. She will hope for an encore in their UWCL clash against Bayern Munich on Thursday. Team Sportstar 17 November, 2021 16:34 IST Team Sportstar 17 November, 2021 16:34 IST With inputs from AFP Ada Hegerberg ends 707-day goal drought, helps Lyon decimate PSG 'Holy crap, we're in Qatar!': Brazil secures WC spot after Colombia win Xavi begins Barca stint: We are the sons of Cruyff, Guardiola, Enrique Xavi Hernandez - top quotes on the legendary Barcelona midfielder Read more stories on Football Videos. More Videos Xavi comes home - Barca legend returns as head coach of troubled Laliga giant Klopp ecstatic after Liverpool marches into Champions League Round of 16 Antonio Conte - Mercurial Italian takes charge at Tottenham Hotspur Sergi Barjuan: All you need to know about Barcelona Men's caretaker manager Joan Laporta says he wants Xavi as Barcelona coach during his presidency Ronald Koeman's damning assessment of Barcelona in last press conference It's Mo Salah's world! Liverpool's Egyptian star in league of his own Meet Josh Cavallo, the A-League first openly gay footballer