Ada Hegerberg ends 707-day goal drought, helps Lyon decimate PSG

Back after a 20-month injury layoff, Lyon's Ada Hegerberg finally got on the score sheet with a brace against PSG. She will hope for an encore in their UWCL clash against Bayern Munich on Thursday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
17 November, 2021 16:34 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
17 November, 2021 16:34 IST

With inputs from AFP

