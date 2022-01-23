Football Videos

Dennerby hopes for improved performance from India vs Chinese Taipei in Women's Asian Cup

While India head coach Thomas Dennerby expressed his disappointment with the team’s inability to score a goal against Iran, he is optimistic of a turnaround.

23 January, 2022 17:48 IST
23 January, 2022 17:48 IST
