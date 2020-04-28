Football Videos Alvaro Recoba on sending his boots to a young Luis Suarez Uruguay great Alvaro Recoba speaks on how Luis Suarez recently gifted the former's family a pair of his boots after receiving one from Recoba as a kid. Team Sportstar 28 April, 2020 17:01 IST Team Sportstar 28 April, 2020 17:01 IST Alvaro Recoba on sending his boots to a young Luis Suarez Wolves' Jota beats Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold to win ePremier League Haaland gets 'goosebumps' playing in front of Dortmund's famous Yellow Wall Premier League Flashback: Jose Mourinho's Memorable Moments More Videos Charlie Adam: Dalglish started Liverpool's winning trend Finishing Champions League is essential, says finance expert La Liga legends on the TV show they would love to appear in Suarez's mental toughness has been incredible - Charlie Adam Premier League managers' tribute to departing Arsene Wenger WATCH: Aditi, Ashalata turn lockdown training buddies Women's football will be the most affected by COVID-19: FIFPRO Premier League: The goalscorers quiz