Arteta slams 'unacceptable' Arsenal form

Arsenal's start is its worst since the 1974-75 season but Mikel Arteta, who has lost 13 and won 13 from his 34 games in charge, said his team was still up for the fight.

21 December, 2020 13:40 IST
 More Videos
