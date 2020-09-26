Football Videos Versatile Vidal can play anywhere in midfield: Conte Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte has lauded the versatility of new signing Arturo Vidal who joined the Serie A club from Barcelona. Team Sportstar 26 September, 2020 14:24 IST Team Sportstar 26 September, 2020 14:24 IST Versatile Vidal can play anywhere in midfield: Conte Mourinho reveals bizarre goalpost error following Tottenham win Ceferin defends allowing fans inside stadium for Super Cup EFL Cup: Lampard delighted with hat-trick hero Havertz More Videos Suarez bids emotional farewell to Barcelona Serge Gnabry: Bayern Munich quadruple 'sounds nice' Frank Lampard confirms Edouard Mendy's Chelsea medical Arteta: Gabriel and Saliba lucky to have Luiz as role model Thiago Silva ready to bring winning mentality to Chelsea Bundesliga Highlights: Bayern routs Schalke, Dortmund outclasses Gladbach Bale is back at Spurs - football world reacts Difficult for Suarez to be a Juventus player - Pirlo