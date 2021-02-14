ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) will take on Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in match 94 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Sunday.

Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 1 | Wins - ATKMB: 0, JFC: 1; Draws: 0)

Jamshedpur FC won the first-ever meeting between the sides.

Last meeting (JFC 2-1 ATKMB)

The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on December 7, 2020 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa. In an evenly poised contest that could have swayed either way, Jamshedpur’s star striker, Nerijus Valskis netted first in the 30th minute and doubled the lead 20 minutes into the second half. The Mariners despite its dominant possession, failed to breach the Jamshedpur defense, save for a late strike from Roy Krishna. The match ended in a 2-1 victory in favour of Jamshedpur FC.

Current Position in Table:

ATKMB: ATKMB is second on the table with 33 points from 16 games. It has 10 wins and three draws and losses apiece to its tally.

JFC: Jamshedpur is sixth on the table with 21 points from 17 games. It has five wins, six losses and six draws in its campaign.

Form Guide:

ATKMB (WWWLW) - The Mariners’ scorching form continues as they have an three-match winning streak. ATKMB beat Bengaluru FC 2-0 in its previous match.

JFC (WLWDD) - Jamshedpur’s recent form has been a mixed run. However, Jamshedpur heads into the match with momentum from a 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored (this season):

ATK Mohun Bagan: 22

Jamshedpur FC: 16

Top scorers 2020/21:

ATKMB:

12 - Roy Krishna

4 - Manvir Singh

2 - Marcelinho

JFC:

8 - Nerijus Valskis

3 - Stephen Eze

Top-rated player- ATKMB

Roy Krishna - 7.6

Matches 12 Minutes Played 1432 Goals/Assists 12/2 Passing Accuracy 46.82 Interceptions 7 Average Passes/Game 20.69

Top-rated player- JFC:

Stephen Eze - 7.54

Matches 17 Minutes Played 1530 Goals/Assists 3/0 Passing Accuracy 63.95 Interceptions 52 Average Passes/Game 30.35

Clean sheets 2020/21:

ATKMB: 9

JFC: 7