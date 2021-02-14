Football Videos ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ATK MB vs JFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC. Team Sportstar 14 February, 2021 10:21 IST Team Sportstar 14 February, 2021 10:21 IST ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) will take on Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in match 94 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Sunday. Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 1 | Wins - ATKMB: 0, JFC: 1; Draws: 0)Jamshedpur FC won the first-ever meeting between the sides. Last meeting (JFC 2-1 ATKMB)The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on December 7, 2020 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa. In an evenly poised contest that could have swayed either way, Jamshedpur’s star striker, Nerijus Valskis netted first in the 30th minute and doubled the lead 20 minutes into the second half. The Mariners despite its dominant possession, failed to breach the Jamshedpur defense, save for a late strike from Roy Krishna. The match ended in a 2-1 victory in favour of Jamshedpur FC.Podcast - The latest episode of The Full Time Show features the Robbie Fowler interview with our reporters Shyam Vasudevan and Amitabha Das Sharma. We also take a deep dive into his controversy-courting maiden ISL coaching sojourn and his season with SC East Bengal. Current Position in Table:ATKMB: ATKMB is second on the table with 33 points from 16 games. It has 10 wins and three draws and losses apiece to its tally.JFC: Jamshedpur is sixth on the table with 21 points from 17 games. It has five wins, six losses and six draws in its campaign.Form Guide:ATKMB (WWWLW) - The Mariners’ scorching form continues as they have an three-match winning streak. ATKMB beat Bengaluru FC 2-0 in its previous match. JFC (WLWDD) - Jamshedpur’s recent form has been a mixed run. However, Jamshedpur heads into the match with momentum from a 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC.STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored (this season):ATK Mohun Bagan: 22Jamshedpur FC: 16Top scorers 2020/21: ATKMB:12 - Roy Krishna4 - Manvir Singh2 - MarcelinhoJFC: 8 - Nerijus Valskis3 - Stephen EzeTop-rated player- ATKMBRoy Krishna - 7.6Matches12Minutes Played1432Goals/Assists12/2Passing Accuracy46.82Interceptions7Average Passes/Game20.69 Top-rated player- JFC:Stephen Eze - 7.54Matches17Minutes Played1530Goals/Assists3/0Passing Accuracy63.95Interceptions52Average Passes/Game30.35 Clean sheets 2020/21:ATKMB: 9JFC: 7 ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for Mourinho and Guardiola resume a mellowing rivalry Club World Cup: Lewandowski, Kimmich dedicate title to self-isolating Muller More Videos ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for Pirlo delighted as Juventus reaches Coppa Italia final ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC- Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for Zidane praises Real for reaction to new formation Greenwood a 'different class' for Man United against Everton - Solskjaer Bayern Munich beats Al Ahly to reach FIFA Club World Cup final ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for WATCH: Empty stadium only regret for Guardiola as Man City ends Anfield jinx