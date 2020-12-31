Football Videos Atletico beat Getafe while not at their best: Simeone Atletico Madrid rode on Luiz Suarez's header to ensure it ended the year at the top of the La Liga table. Diego Simeone's men also remain unbeaten at home in 2020. Team Sportstar 31 December, 2020 16:30 IST Team Sportstar 31 December, 2020 16:30 IST Atletico beat Getafe while not at their best: Simeone Klopp not dwelling on Newcastle performance after Liverpool drops valuable points Premier League facing a 'tough time' against COVID-19 threat - Lampard Solskjaer ‘can’t see benefit’ of Premier League COVID break More Videos Winning LaLiga will be 'very complicated' for Barcelona: Koeman ISL 2020-21: Chennayin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for Mourinho challenges Spurs to kill matches after Wolves snatches point Liverpool's fault West Brom won a point - Klopp Cristiano Ronaldo named ‘Player of the Century’ at Globe Soccer Awards ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for Youngsters deliver for Arsenal as scrutiny shifts to Lampard ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for