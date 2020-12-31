Football Videos

Atletico beat Getafe while not at their best: Simeone

Atletico Madrid rode on Luiz Suarez's header to ensure it ended the year at the top of the La Liga table. Diego Simeone's men also remain unbeaten at home in 2020.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
31 December, 2020 16:30 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
31 December, 2020 16:30 IST
Atletico beat Getafe while not at their best: Simeone
Klopp not dwelling on Newcastle performance after Liverpool drops valuable points
Premier League facing a 'tough time' against COVID-19 threat - Lampard
Solskjaer ‘can’t see benefit’ of Premier League COVID break
 More Videos
Winning LaLiga will be 'very complicated' for Barcelona: Koeman
ISL 2020-21: Chennayin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for
Mourinho challenges Spurs to kill matches after Wolves snatches point
Liverpool's fault West Brom won a point - Klopp
Cristiano Ronaldo named ‘Player of the Century’ at Globe Soccer Awards
ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for
Youngsters deliver for Arsenal as scrutiny shifts to Lampard
ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for