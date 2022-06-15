Watch: When a journalist joined celebrating fans after Australia qualified for FIFA World Cup 2022

Australian journalist Tony Armstrong celebrates alongside enthusiastic Socceroos fans in Melbourne after watching Australia beat Peru to secure a spot in the World Cup.



Graham Arnold's men stunned Peru in a penalty shootout in Doha to clinch the penultimate spot at the global showpiece this year, with substitute goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne the hero.



The ABC reporter joined in with fan celebrations in Melbourne in the early morning after watching the match live in the city centre. Fans of both sides also react to the result outside the stadium in Qatar.