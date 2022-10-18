Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema wins the 2022 Men’s Ballon d’Or award. Benzema won the La Liga and the Champions League with Madrid last year. He finished as the La Liga top-scorer last season with 27 goals and also the Champions League top-scorer in 15 goals.

“This prize in front of me makes me really proud. When I was small, it was a childhood dream, I never gave up... Anything is possible,” Benzema said on stage at the ceremony.....there was a difficult period when I wasn’t in the French team but I never gave up. I’m really proud of my journey here. It wasn’t easy, it was a difficult time for my family as well.”- Karim Benzema

Alexia Putellas of FC Barcelona wins the Women’s Ballon d’Or 2022.

“To Alexia, I want to say, don’t give up, keep going. She needs to fight for what she loves and that’s football”- Alexia Putellas’ mother Jaume in a special video on the Ballon d’Or winner

Sadio Mane’s wins the first Socrates award at the Ballon d’Or 2022 ceremony for his humanitarian efforts. This award goes to the best social initiative in the game and recognises his work in building social infrastructure in Senegal.

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona wins the 2022 Gerd Muller award for the second successive year.

Drogba: This kid (Haaland) is scoring many goals. It might not be easy next year, my friend

Lewandowski: The season is very long. The next generation is coming up but I am still here.

Thibaut Courtois of Real Madrid wins the 2022 Yachine Award. Courtois won the La Liga and the Champions League in the 2021-22 season.

Gavi of FC Barcelona wins the Kopa Trophy 2022. This is the second successive year a Barcelona player has won this award after Pedri bagged it last year. This year, Pedri hands the award to his teammate.